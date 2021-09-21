ESM Magazine

PepsiCo's pep+ Strategy Should Put It 'Ahead Of The Curve' On Sustainability: Analyst

Published on Sep 21 2021 12:58 PM in A-Brands tagged: Trending Posts / PepsiCo / Sustainability / Environment / Pep / Paywall

PepsiCo's new pep+ strategy, through which the business is seeking to improve its agricultural footprint by addressing its packaging processes and greenhouse gas emissions, should enable it to stay "ahead of the competition" when it comes to meeting consumer demand for increased sustainability, an industry analyst has said.

Holly Inglis, beverages analyst at GlobalData, was commenting following the launch of pep+ last week, an initiative that will see the business cut its virgin plastic use by half across all brands by 2030, achieve net zero emissions by 2040, and expand its Soda Stream business, among other initiatives.

“pep+ will keep PepsiCo ahead of the competition amid consumers’ ever-increasing demand for sustainability," Inglis said. "The policy will be popular with the 70% of global consumers that stated they prefer ingredients that are sourced sustainably and ethically."

Better For Consumers, Better For The Planet

