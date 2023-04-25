52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

PepsiCo Raises Annual Forecasts On Buoyant Demand, Price Hikes

By Reuters
Share this article

PepsiCo Inc raised its annual sales and profit forecasts after beating first-quarter revenue estimates on the back of steady demand for its sodas and snacks, as well as price hikes undertaken to offset rising costs.

Major consumer goods companies hiked prices to battle skyrocketing costs of everything from aluminium cans to labour and shipping triggered by supply-chain disruptions during the pandemic and aggravated by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

PepsiCo's average prices jumped 16% for the first quarter, while organic volume slipped 2%.

Average price of 192 ounces of PepsiCo's soda in the US rose to $8.67 in 2022 from $7.57 in 2021, according to NielsenIQ's data. It was $9.67 so far in 2023.

Divisional Performance

In February, however, the Frito-Lay maker said it would not raise prices of its products further in contrast to rival Coca-Cola.

Sales at North America beverage unit, PepsiCo's largest business, rose 8% in the March quarter.

Organic revenue at the company's Frito-Lay North America unit rose 16% in the first quarter, compared with a 14% increase a year earlier.

CEO Ramon Laguarta said in a statement the company's "categories and geographies remained resilient during the first quarter".

The company's net revenue rose 10% to $17.85 billion (€16.2 billion) in the first quarter, compared with analysts' estimates of $17.22 billion (€15.6 billion), according to Refinitiv data.

Outlook

PepsiCo said it expects 2023 organic revenue to rise 8%, compared with its prior forecast of a 6% increase.

The company now expects annual core earnings per share of $7.27, compared with $7.20 earlier.

Coca-Cola maintained its annual forecasts after beating estimates for first-quarter revenue and profit on Monday.

PepsiCo's shares rose 1% in premarket trading.

PEP stock price by TradingView

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more A-Brands news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Kimberly-Clark Lifts 2023 Profit Forecast On Higher Prices
2
A-Brands

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Reports 'Encouraging' Start To Year
3
A-Brands

ECB: Food Price Inflation To Start Easing In Second Half
4
A-Brands

Associated British Foods Cautious On Consumer Spending After H1 Profit Fall
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com