52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Coca-Cola Beats Quarterly Revenue Estimates On Steady Demand

By Reuters
Share this article

Coca-Cola Co beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue, as demand for its sodas remained resilient in the face of multiple price increases.

Average selling prices rose 11% in the first quarter, the company said, while unit case volumes rose 3%.

The company said in February it would raise soda prices further in 2023 "across the world" to combat the stubbornly high costs but at a moderating pace compared to rival PepsiCo PEP.O, which hit a pause on price hikes.

Still, a near domination of the global carbonated drinks market along with PepsiCo has helped Coca-Cola to raise prices with little or no pushback from consumers.

Consumer goods companies have raised prices to pass on steep commodity and raw material costs that stemmed from supply-chain snags fuelled by the pandemic and aggravated by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Average price of 192 ounces of Coca-Cola's soda in the US rose to $9.30 in 2022 from $8.03 in 2021, according to NielsenIQ's data. It stood at $10.55 so far in 2023.

Quarterly Performance

Coca-Cola's first-quarter operating margin was 30.7%, compared to 32.5% a year earlier, as price hikes did not fully help offset an impact from higher operating costs, an increase in marketing spending, investments and a stronger dollar.

The company's first-quarter revenue rose about 5% to $10.98 billion (€9.98 billion), beating estimates of $10.80 billion (€9.81 billion), according to Refinitiv data.

Adjusted earnings came in at 68 cents per share, compared with estimates of 64 cents.

The company's shares were up about 1% in premarket trading.

KO stock price by TradingView

'Encouraged' By Q1 Results

James Quincey, chairman and CEO of The Coca-Cola Company said, “We are encouraged by our first quarter 2023 results. Our system alignment is stronger than ever, and our networked organisation is allowing us to adapt as needed.

“We continue to invest for the long term, strengthening our capabilities to drive sustainable value for our stakeholders. We have the right portfolio, the right strategy and the right execution to deliver in the marketplace. We are confident in our ability to deliver on our 2023 objectives.”

Read More: Credit Quality In Beverage Sector To 'Remain Stable', Says Moody's

News by Reuters, additional reporting by ESM. For more A-Brands news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Nestlé To Set Up Joint Venture With PAI Partners For European Frozen Pizza Business
2
A-Brands

Procter & Gamble Raises Full-Year Sales Forecast On Higher Pricing
3
A-Brands

Henkel Sells Russia Business To Local Investors In €600m Deal
4
A-Brands

Nestlé Adds Rainer Blair and Marie-Gabrielle Ineichen-Fleisch To Its Board Of Directors
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com