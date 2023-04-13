P&G Adds Sheila Bonini And Rob Portman To Its Board Of Directors

The Procter & Gamble Company has announced the appointment of Sheila Bonini and Rob Portman to the company’s board of directors, effective immediately.

Bonini serves as the senior vice-president of the World Wildlife Fund, while Portman is a former US Senator from Ohio.

Jon Moeller, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer of Procter & Gamble, said, "Sheila and Rob bring meaningful expertise, experience and acumen that further strengthen the capability of our board to help us effectively navigate opportunities to better serve consumers, communities and stakeholders in an increasingly complex macroeconomic environment."

Sheila Bonini

As the leader of private sector engagement for World Wildlife Fund (WWF-US), Bonini has partnered with more than 100 organisations to integrate business strategy and consumer engagement to help sustainably address pressing issues at the intersection of nature, people and climate.

Prior to WWF, she served as CEO of The Sustainability Consortium, a global non-profit organisation transforming the consumer goods industry to deliver more sustainable consumer products, and as a senior expert in McKinsey’s Sustainability and Resource Productivity Practice, P&G added.

She holds a bachelor’s degree from Harvard University and a master’s degree in business administration from The Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

"Sheila is an expert, innovator and thought leader across the public and private sectors. The diversity of her global expertise across international business, supply chain, research and regulatory affairs will further strengthen our ability to innovate and serve consumers with superior and more sustainable solutions," Moeller added.

Rob Portman

Portman’s public service career spans three decades and includes service in two presidential administrations, two terms in the United States Senate, and six terms in the United States House of Representatives, P&G noted.

In his tenure as senator, Portman had more than 200 bills signed into law by Presidents Biden, Trump and Obama and played a key role in US foreign policy, workforce development, infrastructure, conservation, and international tax policy.

Portman is a lawyer and served as associate counsel to the president, director of The White House Office of Legislative Affairs, and held two cabinet level roles: director of the office of management and budget and United States trade representative.

He holds a bachelor’s degree from Dartmouth College and a law degree from the University of Michigan Law School.

"Rob’s track record of partnership and collaboration, depth of knowledge across business, fiscal and trade issues, and solutions-forward approach to domestic and international policy, equip him to be an excellent advisor as we navigate the complexities of our global business," Moeller said.

