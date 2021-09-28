Pilgrim's Relaunches Former Kerry Business As Pilgrim's Food Masters

Published on Sep 28 2021 9:56 AM in A-Brands tagged: Meat / Kerry Group / Pilgrim's Pride / Pilgrim's Food Masters

Pilgrim's Pride has unveiled a new division to its business, Pilgrim's Food Masters, following the completion of the acquisition of Kerry Group's Consumer Foods’ Meats and Meals business.

The business is positioning Pilgrim's Food Masters as an 'an industry-leading manufacturer of chilled products providing best-in-class convenience food solutions', and the unit will be led by chief executive Nick Robinson (pictured), who formerly headed up Kerry Consumer Foods.

'Start Of A New Chapter'

“This is the start of an exciting new chapter in our history as we join the Pilgrim’s family and we’re feeling confident and ambitious about what the future holds," Robinson commented.

“We have a strong track record in delivering growth and as Pilgrim’s Food Masters we have the foundations of an already highly successful business. As one of the UK and Ireland’s leading food business, we remain committed to the communities and customers that we serve."

Pilgrim's Food Masters will boast a team of 4,500 employees across the UK and Ireland, with 11 facilities in the UK and Ireland, and an extensive distribution network in both countries.

Its brands will include Richmond, Denny, Galtee, Fridge Raiders and Rollover, as well as home delivery meals under the Oakhouse brand. The business will also manufacture a range of private label meats, meat snacks, food-to-go items and meat-free products.

Shared Values

Commenting on the launch of the new business, Fabio Sandri, CEO, Pilgrim’s Pride, said, “We’re delighted to welcome new colleagues into the Pilgrim’s family who share our values and are passionate about sustainable growth.

"With a united vision to be the best and most respected company in our industry, we look forward to unleashing the expertise of the Pilgrim’s Food Masters team as they continue to innovate and create value in this exciting growth sector.”

Pilgrim's €819 million deal to take over the Kerry meats and meals business was first announced on 17 June,



