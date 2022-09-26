Pop-Tarts Launches Apparel Collection In Collaboration With Depop

Pop-Tarts has launched an apparel collection in association with fashion marketplace, Depop.

Each collection includes thrifted pieces hand-selected by Depop's creators, inspired by the product's iconic flavours: frosted strawberry, frosted brown sugar cinnamon, frosted blueberry, frosted S'Mores and frosted cherry.

Items from the collection are size- and gender-inclusive and cost the same as a box of Pop-Tarts – $3.59.

The collection will be rolled out on the official Pop-Tarts Shop, the Depop app and Depop.com.

'Delicious Inspiration'

Heidi Ray, senior director of marketing at Portable Wholesome Snacks, commented, "This collaboration with Depop celebrates the creativity of our fans as well as our timeless Pop-Tarts flavours, which have served as delicious inspiration for so many imaginative minds."

"Through the Pop-Tarts x Depop Collection, this talented group of fashion-forward creators perfectly captured the essence of each Pop-Tarts flavour while staying true to their one-of-a-kind vibe, and we can't wait to see how our fans will style each piece from the collaboration."

The collaborators for the five flavour-inspired collections include Emma Rogue, Grey & AJ, Jake Fleming, Kai McPhee and Amanda Quach.

Along with the apparel collection, the brands have also created a limited-edition 'Pop-Tarts x Depop Box', featuring a random assortment of Pop-Tarts flavours.

The limited-edition boxes will be included with the purchase of any item from the collection on the Pop-Tarts Shop as well as through a giveaway on the Pop-Tarts' Instagram channel.

'Intersection Of Nostalgia And Pop Culture'

Steve Dool, brand director at Depop, added, "Depop has always engaged with the intersection of nostalgia and pop culture, and our latest collaboration with Pop-Tarts fuses both in a fun and unexpected way."

"The curated vintage pieces our community gathered together for this collaboration with Pop-Tarts are a great entry point to showcase the excitement and discovery of thrifting of one-of-a-kind items on Depop."

Pop-Tarts is also giving a $10,000 (€10,323.8) financial grant for Depop's 'Now Next' initiative that educates and inspires the next generation of sellers, particularly from underrepresented communities.

