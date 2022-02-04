Subscribe Login
Reckitt And Diversey Announce Distribution Partnership

Home and personal care firm Reckitt and cleaning solutions provider Diversey have announced a distribution partnership to expand access to hygiene solutions that help protect staff, clients, and customers from the spread of illness-causing germs.

Reckitt Global Distribution

The collaboration will see several Reckitt brands, such as Dettol, Lysol, Harpic, Vanish, Airwick, and Pine O Cleen, being distributed by Diversey in the B2B channel in the Middle East, Asia Pacific, as well as Turkey and Russia, starting March 2022.

This collaboration in emerging markets seeks to expands the group's global reach, previously established by the existing relationship between the pair in North America.

By providing access to Reckitt’s products, Diversey and Reckitt are working to help businesses reassure their employees and patrons with targeted solutions, cutting-edge technology, and trusted brands.

Growth Opportunity

This alliance marks a sizeable growth opportunity for both Reckitt’s Global Business Solutions unit and Diversey by expanding the Lysol and Dettol Pro Solutions offerings in the B2B segment.

The move will benefit from the strong consumer trust in the Lysol and Dettol brands as well as Diversey’s B2B expertise.

It will be supported by the targeted hygiene approach and cleaning protocols developed by Reckitt’s scientific teams, demonstrated at world-class events such as the COP26 climate summit in 2021.

Reckitt and Diversey are also working to expand their collaboration to further help businesses prevent the spread of illness-causing germs in new B2B spaces.

