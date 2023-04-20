Record Number Of Visitors Register For Organic Food & Eco Living Iberia 2023

The fourth edition of Organic Food & Eco Living Iberia – the meeting point for professionals of the organic sector at an international level – is just ten weeks away.

The event will take place on 7 and 8 June at IFEMA Madrid, and will have a high level of participation from visitors and exhibitors.

With more than 25 countries participating, the previous edition of Organic Food & Eco Living Iberia was the most international in its history.

This success will be repeated this June, thanks to world-class pavilions from Belgium, France, Italy, Greece, Poland, Portugal, Austria, Korea, Argentina, Ecuador, Bolivia and Paraguay.

The organisers are actively working on the Hosted Buyers programme and have invited 300 high-level international buyers.

Organic Food & Eco Living Iberia 2023 will have a record number of registered visitors from North America, Asia, and the Middle East.

Large buyers from France, Portugal, Germany, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Italy, Sweden, and Denmark will represent European countries.

Confirmed Regional Pavilions

At Organic Food & Eco Living Iberia, visitors can also discover a number of regional pavilions, through which Spain will reflect its position as an organic producer.

Castilla La Mancha, the Valencian Community, Murcia, Madrid, La Rioja, Navarra, Extremadura, and Andalusia are among the regional pavilions that have already been confirmed.

Organic Food & Eco Living Iberia 2023 will be the largest showcase of the organic sector in the Iberian Peninsula.

Throughout two days, brands, companies and producers will present the latest developments in organic food and beverages, sustainability and natural health and well-being to high-level international buyers.

Organic Food Iberia will showcase all kinds of products, ranging from fresh produce, wine, beers and spirits, Free From and vegan, to dairy, preserves, frozen foods, oils, fish, legumes, cereals, among others.

