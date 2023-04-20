52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Record Number Of Visitors Register For Organic Food & Eco Living Iberia 2023

Share this article

The fourth edition of Organic Food & Eco Living Iberia – the meeting point for professionals of the organic sector at an international level – is just ten weeks away.

The event will take place on 7 and 8 June at IFEMA Madrid, and will have a high level of participation from visitors and exhibitors.

With more than 25 countries participating, the previous edition of Organic Food & Eco Living Iberia was the most international in its history.

This success will be repeated this June, thanks to world-class pavilions from Belgium, France, Italy, Greece, Poland, Portugal, Austria, Korea, Argentina, Ecuador, Bolivia and Paraguay.

The organisers are actively working on the Hosted Buyers programme and have invited 300 high-level international buyers.

Organic Food & Eco Living Iberia 2023 will have a record number of registered visitors from North America, Asia, and the Middle East.

Large buyers from France, Portugal, Germany, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Italy, Sweden, and Denmark will represent European countries.

Confirmed Regional Pavilions

At Organic Food & Eco Living Iberia, visitors can also discover a number of regional pavilions, through which Spain will reflect its position as an organic producer.

Castilla La Mancha, the Valencian Community, Murcia, Madrid, La Rioja, Navarra, Extremadura, and Andalusia are among the regional pavilions that have already been confirmed.

Stand reservations for the 2023 edition are still open. To see the updated floorplan, click here.

Organic Food & Eco Living Iberia 2023 will be the largest showcase of the organic sector in the Iberian Peninsula.

Throughout two days, brands, companies and producers will present the latest developments in organic food and beverages, sustainability and natural health and well-being to high-level international buyers.

Organic Food Iberia will showcase all kinds of products, ranging from fresh produce, wine, beers and spirits, Free From and vegan, to dairy, preserves, frozen foods, oils, fish, legumes, cereals, among others.

Registration Open

Registration to attend the event is now open. To register your interest in reserving a booth for the 2023 edition, please visit www.organicfoodiberia.com/reserve-your-space.

For queries about exhibitors and sponsors, connect with Alex Suau, Fair Director at +34 919018162, or [email protected].

To learn more, visit www.organicfoodiberia.com.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-brand news. Sponsored post. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Coca-Cola France Appoints Mickaël Vinet As Managing Director And VP Of Franchise Operations
2
A-Brands

L'Oréal Q1 Sales Rise 13% With Strong Performance In US, Europe
3
A-Brands

Accenture Appoints Unilever CEO Alan Jope To Its Board of Directors
4
A-Brands

BAT And Amazon Under Investigation In Italy Over Tobacco Heater Advertising
5
A-Brands

Nestlé Caters To Cold Coffee Enthusiasts With Nescafé Ice Roast
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com