Sanpellegrino Partners With Food For Soul

Published on Jun 25 2021 7:29 AM in A-Brands tagged: food waste / Sanpellegrino / Food for Soul / World News / S.Pellegrino

Mineral water brand Sanpellegrino has entered into a new global partnership with the nonprofit organisation Food for Soul.

The collaboration seeks to promote positive social and ecological changes and to promote a sustainable eating culture.

Collaboration

The partnership will allow Sanpellegrino to support its mission to promote a responsible food culture that is mindful of food waste.

Food for Soul aims to improve the health of the global food system, reduce food waste, and also promote inclusion and enable resilience.

The partnership is based on the value of hospitality and the potential of food to change people's lives for the better by creating shared value and cultural change.

The partners will work together to educate and encourage communities to reduce food waste and adopt healthy consumption patterns that also promote social inclusion and individual wellbeing.

Stefano Marini, CEO, Sanpellegrino Group, said, "Joining the diverse network of partners in Food for Soul is an exciting opportunity for us to intensify our commitment to social change and shaping lives for the better."

Earlier in April, Sanpellegrino pledged to cancel emissions from its San Pellegrino and Acqua Panna international mineral water and soft drinks brands by 2022.

International Project

The announcement also marks the launch of an international project that Sanpellegrino is developing side by side with Food for Soul.

The project will implement initiatives that will enrich the lives of the communities with which the brand works.

Sanpellegrino will work with chef and founder of Food for Soul, Massimo Bottura, in the production and distribution of content aimed at inspiring home cooks, foodies, and young chefs with ideas, discussions, and techniques that encourage the global hospitality community to reduce food waste.

Massimo Bottura will also inaugurate the sustainability education section of the Sanpellegrino Young Chef Academy with a live talk on his No Waste project – a webinar open to Academy members.

The chefs at the academy will become part of the Food for Soul chef network and learn through educational programmes, internships, volunteer work in projects, and get the opportunity to act as mentors for new ambassadors.

