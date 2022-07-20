San Benedetto Enters Energy Drinks Market

Italian non-alcoholic beverage group San Benedetto has entered the energy drinks market by launching two new beverage SKUs.

San Benedetto SB Energy Super Boost is an energy drink in a 0.25-litre can format with taurine, caffeine and B vitamins, suitable for those who need an extra boost for concentration and energy.

The calorie-reduced drink SKU has vitamins B12 and B6, which reduce tiredness and fatigue.

Available in the 0.40-litre format, San Benedetto Fruit & Power A is aimed at those who want an extra boost at breakfast, or an alternative to coffee in the morning.

The drinks is a mix of pomegranate, apple, mango and pineapple with taurine and caffeine in still mineral water and no added sugar.

Both energy drink SKUs can be consumed at work, while studying, or during an intense gaming session.

Italian Energy Drinks Market

The Italian energy drinks market is worth over €142 million, or 43 million litres.

Last year, it saw 44% growth compared with 2020, of which one-fifth, or about 8 million litres, were sold in the HoReCa channel.

San Benedetto reported a consolidated turnover of €761 million in 2021, up 8.2% over the previous year, selling more than 4.5 billion bottles sold worldwide.

The growth trend continued in the first five months of 2022, with turnover growth of 20.4% in value terms.

Exports accounted for 8% of the group's total turnover in 2021, or €51 million, with growth led by the premium mineral water lines San Benedetto Millennium Water and San Benedetto Prestige.

Read More: San Benedetto Leads Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market In Italy

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-brands news. Article by Branislav Pekic. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.