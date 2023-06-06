Skittles Pride Packs To Highlight LGBTQ+ Stories This June

Mars Incorporated has announced that its brand Skittles is celebrating Pride 2023 by elevating LGBTQ+ stories by teaming up with Audible, actor and comedian Cameron Esposito's Queery podcast, GLAAD, and the five artists who designed Skittles' 2023 Pride packs.

Starting in June, consumers can scan the QR code on any Skittles Pride pack, which will direct fans to a free collection of LGBTQ+ stories on Audible, upcoming special edition Pride episodes of Cameron Esposito's Queery podcast and other meaningful stories of Pride.

The Skittles Pride Audible collection, which features Audible Originals and excerpts from classic LGBTQ+ titles, is available to stream for free from now until 31 July and can be discovered through a QR code on the pack, or at SKITTLES.com/pride.

Skittles Pride Collection

The Skittles Pride collection was curated by multiple teams at Audible including editorial, marketing, and content in collaboration with GLAAD. Categories of programming include Queer Fiction and Audible Theater Originals.

Audible's June '5 Listens' was curated by the five LGBTQ+ artists who designed this year's Skittles Pride packs - Zipeng Zhu, Symone Salib, Mady G, Bianca Xunise, and Shanée Benjamin.

Free titles in the collection include Audible Originals like Sorry Charlie Miller and The Inheritance, plus excerpts from LGBTQ+ literature, such as Giovanni's Room and Girl Woman Other.

LGBTQ+ Storytellers

Skittles is also partnering with actor and comedian Cameron Esposito to develop special Pride edition episodes of her Queery podcast, highlighting the individual stories of the artists who designed the 2023 Skittles Pride Packs, and other LGBTQ+ storytellers.

Fans can explore the episodes and submit their own stories of Pride for a chance to be featured in a podcast episode by visiting SKITTLES.com/pride.

Skittles has also announced that for every pride pack purchased, it will donate $1 (up to $100,000) to support GLAAD's ongoing efforts to uplift and support the LGBTQ+ community.

Beyond Pride month, Skittles supports the annual GLAAD Media Awards and Spirit Day.

'Build Community'

"The Skittles brand is proud to continue our four-year partnership with GLAAD and introduce new collaborations this year with Audible and Cameron Esposito, to help uplift and provide visibility to the LGBTQ+ community," said Gabrielle Wesley, chief marketing officer, Mars Wrigley North America.

"The Skittles brand is honored to have the opportunity to help amplify voices from the LGBTQ+ community through the power of storytelling, which will help to increase support, generate inclusion, and build community."

