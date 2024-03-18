Snacking Remains 'An Integral Pillar' In The Lives Of Consumers, Mondelēz CEO Says

Consumers continue to prioritise, purchase and prefer snacks amidst ongoing global economic uncertainty, according to the fifth annual State of Snacking report by Mondelēz International.

“The trend lines of the past half-decade of our State of Snacking report reinforce that despite a continued dynamic environment and changing preferences, snacking remains an integral pillar in the lives of global consumers,” said Dirk Van de Put, chair and CEO of Mondelēz International.

Snacking behaviour among consumers continued to grow, including a notable increase in mindful snacking, with the chocolate category in particular closely associated with joy, the study found.

Expenditure on snacking remained unchanged with two-thirds (66%) of consumers saying they have not made significant changes to their spend on snacks, despite being more conscious of price.

Other Findings

The study also revealed that 85% of consumers regularly savour a snack’s taste, flavour, and texture while eating, while 78% appreciate snacks more when consumed mindfully.

Six in ten consumers consider themselves as 'snack adventurers' as they like to try new snacks.

Data also showed that over two-thirds of global consumers often choose brands that align with their values, fuelling a rising appetite for snacks with sustainability benefits.

Consumers rely on snacks for perceived benefits, such as to boost energy (75%), improve mood (74%), and products that align with their fitness goals (70%).

The study also found that 63% of respondents seek snacks that minimise their environmental impact.

“We have seen that snacking has helped consumers navigate the last five years,” said Martin Renaud, chief marketing and sales officer at Mondelēz International.

“At Mondelēz International, we continue to work towards meeting the rising demand for more sustainable snacking options and mindful snacking, as the category remains a consistent daily ritual.”

State Of Snacking Report

Developed in partnership with The Harris Poll, the State of Snacking report was initially launched five years ago to support Mondelēz International’s mission to lead the future of snacking.

The past five years of tracking attitudes and behaviours among thousands of consumers across 12 countries indicate consumers' preference for snacks over meals, according to the snacking giant.

In this year's report, Mondelēz has introduced a standalone, complementary State of Snacking: Future Trends report showcasing longer-term consumer macro trends shaping the future of snacking.

Some of these macro trends include a shifting demographic landscape, increasingly fluid lifestyles, people and planet impact imperative, health and well-being ubiquity, and resurgence of the experience economy.