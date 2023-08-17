Subway Names Douglas Fry As President Of North American Unit

Sandwich chain Subway has named Douglas Fry as the new president of its North America division, effective 5 September 2023.

Fry will succeed Trevor Haynes, who has decided to leave the company at the end of 2023.

For the remainder of the year, Fry and Haynes will work together to ensure a smooth transition, with Haynes in a strategic advisory role, the company added.

"Trevor has played a pivotal role in shaping the brand's vision, strengthening our position in the market, and enriching the lives of our guests, franchisees and employees," said John Chidsey, CEO of Subway.

"We're immensely grateful for his numerous contributions to accelerate our brand transformation strategy in North America and know the positive impact of his leadership will continue to shape Subway for many years to come."

Douglas Fry

Fry is an experienced professional and currently serves as the country director of Subway Canada.

He joined the sandwich firm two years ago and was instrumental in helping the business unit achieve 'record-breaking' average unit volumes and positive traffic.

Fry has more than 20 years of restaurant and consumer packaged goods experience and has previously held senior leadership roles at McDonald's, Recipe Brands, and Kraft Heinz.

Commenting on Fry's appointment, Haynes said, "Doug's impact in Canada has been nothing short of remarkable, and I'm excited to see him continue building on our growth and progress in North America as he steps into this new role."

"I was honoured to play a role in selecting Doug as my successor and I'm confident that he will make a meaningful impact on the brand's future."

Other Management Changes

Elsewhere, the former global chief marketing officer of Subway, Carrie Walsh has transitioned to a new role as president of the EMEA division.

In the new role, Walsh will oversee all functions across 50 countries and territories with more than 6,200 franchised Subway locations, including operations, finance, marketing and development.

The company's former president of EMEA, Mike Kehoe, will return to the US as global chief development officer, effective 16 October 2023.

In the newly created role, Kehoe will focus on setting the global strategy for traditional and non-traditional development.

Subway has promoted Cristina Wells as senior vice president of US Marketing.

In 2021, Wells joined the US marketing team as vice president of strategy and planning after five years with Subway in Canada in marketing, strategy and operations roles.