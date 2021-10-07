Tate & Lyle Names New President Of Food & Beverage Solutions, North America

Published on Oct 7 2021 10:55 AM in A-Brands tagged: Tate & Lyle / Appointment / Food & Beverage Solutions / William Magee

Tate & Lyle PLC (Tate & Lyle) has announced the appointment of William ‘Bill’ Magee as president of its Food & Beverage Solutions division, North America.

He also joined Tate & Lyle’s executive committee on 1 October 2021.

Nick Hampton, chief executive of Tate & Lyle, welcomed Magee to the executive committee and stated, “[William] Bill [Magee] has been an outstanding leader of our North America business and has consistently delivered strong growth in the region.

“His expertise and customer understanding will be invaluable as we re-position Tate & Lyle as a growth-focused global speciality food and beverage solutions business.”

An Experienced Professional

In 2018, Magee joined the food and beverage solutions and ingredients company as commercial vice-president of Food & Beverage Solutions, North America.

Later in the same year, he was promoted to the division’s senior vice-president and general manager.

In this period, he played an instrumental role in leading the company’s growth transformation in the region.

Before joining Tate & Lyle, Magee served in senior leadership roles with Rohm & Haas, H.B Fuller, and Michelman.

'New And Innovative Solutions'

Commenting on his appointment, Magee stated, “I’m delighted to be joining our executive committee at this exciting time in the company’s history and to work with my colleagues in North America and across the business to provide our customers with new and innovative solutions that help make food and drinks healthier and tastier.”

In May of this year, Tate & Lyle announced a 1% increase in full year sales, to £2.8 billion (€3.24 billion) noting that its Food & Beverage Solutions arm reported 'strong top-line growth' during the period.