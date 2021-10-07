ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Tate & Lyle Names New President Of Food & Beverage Solutions, North America

Published on Oct 7 2021 10:55 AM in A-Brands tagged: Tate &amp; Lyle / Appointment / Food &amp; Beverage Solutions / William Magee

Tate & Lyle Names New President Of Food & Beverage Solutions, North America

Tate & Lyle PLC (Tate & Lyle) has announced the appointment of William ‘Bill’ Magee as president of its Food & Beverage Solutions division, North America.

He also joined Tate & Lyle’s executive committee on 1 October 2021.

Nick Hampton, chief executive of Tate & Lyle, welcomed Magee to the executive committee and stated, “[William] Bill [Magee] has been an outstanding leader of our North America business and has consistently delivered strong growth in the region.

“His expertise and customer understanding will be invaluable as we re-position Tate & Lyle as a growth-focused global speciality food and beverage solutions business.”

An Experienced Professional

In 2018, Magee joined the food and beverage solutions and ingredients company as commercial vice-president of Food & Beverage Solutions, North America.

Later in the same year, he was promoted to the division’s senior vice-president and general manager.

In this period, he played an instrumental role in leading the company’s growth transformation in the region.

Advertisement

Before joining Tate & Lyle, Magee served in senior leadership roles with Rohm & Haas, H.B Fuller, and Michelman.

'New And Innovative Solutions'

Commenting on his appointment, Magee stated, “I’m delighted to be joining our executive committee at this exciting time in the company’s history and to work with my colleagues in North America and across the business to provide our customers with new and innovative solutions that help make food and drinks healthier and tastier.”

In May of this year, Tate & Lyle announced a 1% increase in full year sales, to £2.8 billion (€3.24 billion) noting that its Food & Beverage Solutions arm reported 'strong top-line growth' during the period.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more A-Brands news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Tate & Lyle To Support Sustainable Stevia Cultivation

Tate & Lyle To Support Sustainable Stevia Cultivation
Tate & Lyle Signs Deal With Private Equity Firm For Commercial Sweeteners Stake

Tate & Lyle Signs Deal With Private Equity Firm For Commercial Sweeteners Stake
Tate & Lyle Partners With Agrana Fruit For Brazil Expansion

Tate & Lyle Partners With Agrana Fruit For Brazil Expansion
Tate & Lyle Sees 'Accelerating Demand' For Healthier Products, Reports FY Results

Tate & Lyle Sees 'Accelerating Demand' For Healthier Products, Reports FY Results
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in A-Brands

Conagra Brands Beats Revenue Estimates In Q1 Thu, 7 Oct 2021

Conagra Brands Beats Revenue Estimates In Q1
Goya Foods Celebrates 85th Anniversary Thu, 7 Oct 2021

Goya Foods Celebrates 85th Anniversary
Royal Canin To Achieve Carbon Neutrality By 2025 Thu, 7 Oct 2021

Royal Canin To Achieve Carbon Neutrality By 2025
Henkel Defines Framework For Sustainable Bonds Thu, 7 Oct 2021

Henkel Defines Framework For Sustainable Bonds
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN