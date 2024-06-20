52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Tate & Lyle To Buy US-Based CP Kelco For $1.8bn

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Tate & Lyle To Buy US-Based CP Kelco For $1.8bn

British food ingredients maker Tate & Lyle has entered into an agreement to buy U.S.-based CP Kelco for $1.8 billion (€1.68 billion) from J.M. Huber Corporation, the company said, as it seeks to strengthen its speciality food and beverage solutions businesses.

The proposed transaction is expected to drive revenue growth and an improvement in adjusted core-profit margin over the next few years, the sweetener maker said.

CP Kelco is a provider of pectin, speciality gums and other nature-based ingredients.

Tate & Lyle, one of the world's biggest producers of sweeteners, expects the deal to be accretive to it's adjusted earnings per share, including cost synergies, in the second full financial year following completion of the deal, and strongly accretive thereafter.

'Strategic Transformation'

'Over the last six years, Tate & Lyle has been executing a major strategic transformation to become a growth-focused speciality food and beverage solutions business aligned to attractive structural and growing consumer trends for healthier, tastier and more sustainable food and drink,' Tate & Lyle said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

'The proposed transaction significantly accelerates Tate & Lyle's strategy to be a leading and differentiated speciality food and beverage solutions business, and to become the solutions partner of choice for customers. It is expected to drive stronger revenue growth and significant adjusted EBITDA margin improvement over the next few years.'

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.

Complementary Portfolio

"CP Kelco and Tate & Lyle are both highly customer-focused businesses with a shared passion for science and innovation," noted Didier Viala, President, CP Kelco.

"With our complementary portfolio and deep technical expertise, we will bring new value to our customers and new opportunities for our employees. This is an exciting time for our combined businesses."

ADVERTISEMENT

Analyst Comment

“The scale of the deal announced by Tate & Lyle to acquire fellow ingredients specialist CP Kelco is clearly making some investors nervous," commented AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould. “Getting a deal wrong is often the biggest pitfall for a corporate entity and large deals have a nasty habit of destroying rather than creating shareholder value.

“The deal is being funded through a mixture of debt and existing cash, so there is the potential for some strain on Tate & Lyle’s balance sheet. However, the decision to press ahead with a previously announced share buyback programme is a sign of confidence on this front. A lot will ride on the company’s ability to deliver the cost savings from combining operations and the promised improvements in revenue growth and margins.

“Often a management team overestimates what they can do on this front and ends up disappointing investors. At least Tate & Lyle is buying a business it knows well, having collaborated with it over a long period. That might reduce the risk that it discovers some skeletons in the cupboard when it takes charge.

“Tate & Lyle will hope this transaction will put the enlarged company in a good place to serve a market among food producers looking to make food which is healthier but still tasty enough to fly off the shelves. Areas like ‘mouthfeel’ – literally the way food or drink feels in the mouth – are easy to mock but are undoubtedly considered important in this industry.”

Additional reporting by ESM

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Oetker Group Reports 6.3% Sales Growth In FY 2023
Oetker Group Reports 6.3% Sales Growth In FY 2023
2
A-Brands

Katy Perry-Backed Food Products Firm Bragg Explores Sale, Sources Say
Katy Perry-Backed Food Products Firm Bragg Explores Sale, Sources Say
3
Features

What Leadership Qualities Are Necessary To Head Up A FMCG Spin-Off?
What Leadership Qualities Are Necessary To Head Up A FMCG Spin-Off?
4
A-Brands

Plant-Based Meat Maker Tender Closes Series A Funding, Announces Partnership With Clover
Plant-Based Meat Maker Tender Closes Series A Funding, Announces Partnership With Clover

Partner Content

Power Up Profits: Why Networked EV Charging Is A Retail Game-Changer
By Editorial

Booster From Arneg Offers The Perfect Refrigeration Solution For Large Stores
By Editorial

Match: The Ideal Substitute For Traditional Shopping Carts
By Editorial
See more insights
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com