Thai Union Pledges To Protect Ocean Wildlife

Seafood giant Thai Union has signed a new pledge to protect ocean wildlife and has extended its commitments to restore endangered species.

The John West maker added that it was the first to sign the Protecting Ocean Wildlife pledge by Sustainable Fisheries Partnership (SFP).

Among its new commitments are identifying the fisheries of highest risk of endangered, threatened and protected (ETP) bycatch, and reducing those risks through the implementation of best practices.

It will also support innovation and science, measures to improve the supply chains, and engage in public reporting.

Restoring Endangered Marine Life

Adam Brennan, group director for sustainability at Thai Union said, "We are proud to be the first company to sign the pledge, and we urge other seafood companies to join us in this commitment.

"It is only through the efforts of the leaders in our industry that we will achieve the results and ultimate goals in protecting and restoring our endangered marine life."

In March of this year, Thai Union pledged to only source from vessels that are implementing best practices to protect ocean wildlife from bycatch.

This decision was based on research by Sustainable Fisheries Partnership on the risks to sharks, seabirds, turtles and other marine wildlife in the fisheries that supply the company.

"It’s great that Thai Union is starting the movement, but reducing bycatch in commercial fisheries will only happen if the entire industry adopts this level of commitment," added Kathryn Novak, SFP’S biodiversity and nature director.

"We invite other companies to take the pledge. In fact, we’re setting a goal to get 10 more companies signed on by World Oceans Day in June."

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-brands news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.