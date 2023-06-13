52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
The Organic Sector Showcases Strengths At Organic Food & Eco Living Iberia 2023

By Robert McHugh
Organic Food & Eco Living Iberia has finished its fourth edition, with some 4,825 professionals participating therein, confirming the event as the international benchmark for quality in the organic sector.

The event, held at IFEMA Madrid, brought together industry professionals, experts, and sustainable-food and eco-lifestyle enthusiasts.

More than 350 national and international companies and exhibitors, from a total of 29 countries, presented a wide variety of products, from fresh foods and beverages to cosmetics and household products.

A Global Showcase

Organic Food & Eco Living Iberia turned into a world showcase, with visitors from Belgium, Italy, Greece, Poland, Portugal, Argentina, Paraguay and Ecuador present, among others.

The international success of the fair was also propelled by the ambitious International Hosted Buyer & Hosted VIP programme, sponsored by ICEX, which facilitated more than 390 individual meetings with Spanish companies.

LIVE Connect Platform

In addition, The LIVE Connect platform allowed exhibitors, visitors and international buyers to explore new business opportunities, establish strategic contacts, and discover the latest innovations in the organic sector.

The most innovative and interesting products of the year were protagonists in the Innovation Zone.

Eco & Organic Awards Iberia

Once again, the Eco & Organic Awards Iberia were announced, with the following winners:

  • Hemp and Date Cookies – Onesimum
  • Trottinette – DrinkDrink!
  • Resurrection Wine – Palomillo Winery
  • Salicornia, or Sea Asparagus – Marsh Foods
  • Probiotic Milk Fermented Eco.Aspace – Roncesvalles Cheese Factory Aspace Navarra
  • Bone Broth Santapaciencia – Santapaciencia Bone Broth
  • Cream Honey – Miel de León S.L.
  • WeTkare Multi-Surface – WeTkare
  • Cannagyn BIO Intimate Cream 30ml – Webotanix

Eco & Organic Retail Awards

The event also hosted the Eco & Organic Retail Awards ceremony, honouring companies and personalities dedicated to the retail sector in Spain and Portugal, including:

  • Linverd (Best Specialised BIO Store)
  • Herbalist Navarro (Best BIO Supermarket)
  • Naturitas (Best BIO Online Store)
  • CAECV (Best Campaign for Marketing for the Promotion of Organic Products)
  • Veritas Mandri (Best Initiative for Improving the Shopping Experience)
  • Pol Picazos (BIO Sector Personality of the Year)

Co-organised by Diversified Communications and IFEMA MADRID, Organic Food & Eco Living Iberia had the support of Ecovalia as its main sponsor, along with the backing of Alimentos de España, INTERECO, ICEX, Agrobio Portugal, Portugal Foods, ACES, AER, CIAO-IICA, CAAE, ASOBIO, CAERM, CAECV, CAEM, Biocop, Biogran, Proexport, FIAB, Fedacova and FiBL, among others.

For more information, visit www.organicfoodiberia.com.

For more information, visit www.organicfoodiberia.com.

