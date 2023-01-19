Several of the biggest retailers and consumer goods firms in the Asia-Pacific region saw their market capitalisation increase in the fourth quarter of 2022, new data from GlobalData has shown.

These include major names such as Kweichow Moutai, Alibaba Group, Pinduoduo, JD.com, Hindustan Unilever and more.

If all business segments are included, the top 50 Asia-Pacific (APAC) companies saw their market capitalisation grow by $519 billion (€480 billion) in the final quarter of the year, with the financial services and technology sectors topping the list with an aggregate market valuation of $1.8 trillion (€1.66 trillion) and $1.9 trillion (€1.76 trillion) respectively.

Let's have a look at the market capitalisation of the top retailers and consumer goods firms in Asia Pacific in the fourth quarter, most of which reported solid quarter-on-quarter growth.

1. Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd (China)

The largest beverage company in the world, Kweichow Moutai is home to Maotai baijiu, the largest brand in the biggest-selling spirit category. As of the fourth quarter of 2022, it had a market capitalisation of $311.6 billion (€287.7 billion), a 5.8% decline on the previous quarter.

2. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (China)

Online retail giant Alibaba Group Holding had a market capitalisation of $233.2 billion (€215.35 billion) as of the fourth quarter of 2022, which is a 10% increase on the third quarter.

3. Pinduoduo Inc (China)

Pinduoduo, which provides 'online marketplace services' linking suppliers directly with consumers, had a market cap of $103.1 billion (€95.2 billion) in the fourth quarter. This was nearly a third (30.2%) higher than the previous quarter.

4. Wuliangye Yibin Co Ltd (China)

Another producer of baijiu, Wuliangye Yibin produces the popular Wuliangye variant of the popular spirit. The company had a market cap of $100.7 billion (€93 billion) as of the fourth quarter, a 9.1% increase on the previous quarter.

5. JD.com Inc (China)

Another retail powerhouse, JD.com had a market cap of $89.2 billion (€82.4 billion) as of the fourth quarter, which was a double-digit (+11.5%) increase on the previous quarter.

6. Hindustan Unilever Ltd (India)

The Indian arm of consumer goods giant Unilever, Hindustan Unilever boasted a $72.7 billion (€67.1 billion) market capitalisation as of the fourth quarter, which was a 6.5% decline on the previous quarter.

7. Fast Retailing Co (Japan)

Fast Retailing is best know for owning the global UNIQLO clothing retail brand, as well as brands such as GU, PLST and Theory. The group had a market capitalisation of $64.2 billion (€59.3 billion) as of the fourth quarter, a 14.2% increase on the previous quarter.

8. Nongfu Spring Co Ltd (China)

China's biggest bottled water firm, Nongfu Spring also owns a number of juice and soft drinks brands, as well as tea brands. It had a market cap of $63.6 billion (€58.7 billion) as of the fourth quarter, a 2.5% decline on the previous quarter.

The Year Ahead

Commenting on the performance of the broader market, Murthy Grandhi, business fundamentals analyst at GlobalData, said, “2023 will remain volatile at least during the first half of the year; but the region will remain a bright spot amidst the slowing global economy, forex strain, and weak Chinese recovery.

"A rise in domestic demands and inbound tourism, easing of supply chain disruptions, regional free-trade agreements, and declining commodity prices could fuel the growth in the region.”

All data was provided by the GlobalData Intelligence Center and stock exchanges.

