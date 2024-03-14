52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Technology

Amazon Earned €581 Per Second In 2023, Study Finds

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Online giant Amazon earned $636 (€581) per second last year, new data on the global e-commerce market has found, more than its Chinese rivals Alibaba and Pinduoduo combined.

The data, from Stocklytics.com, found that the global e-commerce industry was valued at close to $3 trillion (€2.74 trillion) last year, more than the expected 2024 nominal GDP of Canada, Brazil, or Italy.

Alibaba Group earned $430 (€392) per second in 2023, earning $13.8 billion (€12.57 billion) for the full year, while other e-commerce firms were well below this.

Pinduoduo, the Chinese mobile-only marketplace, earned $204 (€185) per second in 2023, or three times less than Amazon. JD.com and eBay followed, with net income per second of $107 (€97) and $88 (€80), respectively.

Amazon's Stock Value

As well as having the highest net income of all companies in the e-commerce sector – of $30.4 billion (€27.78 billion) – Amazon added more than $900 billion (€820.82 billion) to its stock value over the past year.

Its market cap was around $960 billion (€874.97 billion) in March 2023, but reached $1.82 trillion (€1.66 trillion) last week, Stocklytics.com found.

That means that the US e-commerce giant is now worth three times more than the next five largest e-commerce companies combined – Alibaba's stock value is at $183 billion (€166.78 billion), Pinduoduo has a market cap of $146.5 billion (€133.54 billion), and JD.com, eBay, and Rakuten follow with $38.9 billion (€35.45 billion), $26 billion (€23.71 billion), and $11.99 billion (€10.93 billion) in stock values, respectively.

A Widening Gap

As Stocklytics.com states, the big gap between Amazon's and other online players' stock values could become even wider in the future.

While last week, Amazon stock was trading at $175 (€159.63), this could reach more than $200 (€182.15) over the next 12 months.

