TRESemmé Joins Other Unilever Brands On PETA-Approved List

Published on May 24 2021 12:59 PM in A-Brands tagged: Unilever / Hair Care / TRESemmé / PETA

TRESemmé, the hair care brand, has become the latest Unilever product to be approved by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

The group achieved a 'not tested on animals' listing, making it the 24th beauty and personal care brand in Unilever’s portfolio to join PETA’s Beauty Without Bunnies list.

Animal Tests

Available in 65 countries, TRESemmé has enacted a policy prohibiting any animal tests for its products, anywhere in the world.

The ‘PETA-Approved’ logo will appear on TRESemmé’s packaging from January 2022, assuring shoppers of the brand's stance on animal testing.

Bérengère Loubatier, global brand vice president at TRESemmé, said, "Not testing any of our products on animals is critical to our values at TRESemmé. PETA’s Beauty Without Bunnies Programme is recognised worldwide for its high-quality standards and rigour, and we are proud to be a brand that is officially PETA Approved."

The full EU Cosmetics Regulation bans on animal testing came into effect in 2013, stating that ingredients cannot be used in cosmetic products if they have been tested on animals anywhere in the world.