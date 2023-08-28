52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Twinkies Maker Hostess Brands Explores Sale Amid Takeover Interest: Sources

By Reuters
Share this article

Hostess Brands Inc, the maker of Twinkies snack cakes, is exploring a sale after fielding takeover interest from major snack food makers, people familiar with the matter have said.

US-firm Hostess became an acquisition target after it raised prices on some of its products to boost revenue, fuelling investor concerns over its prospects. Prior to the news of the company exploring a sale, its shares were down 1% year-to-date, versus a 29% rise in the Nasdaq Composite Index.

General Mills, Mondelez International Inc, PepsiCo and Hershey Co are among the companies that have shown an interest in acquiring Hostess, the sources said.

Handing Negotiations

Hostess has hired investment bank Morgan Stanley for advice on handling the deal negotiations, the sources said. No agreement is certain and Hostess may decide against any deal, the sources added.

The sources asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential. Hostess and Hershey declined to comment, while General Mills, Mondelez, PepsiCo and Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hostess shares rose 26% on the news to $27.89 in Friday afternoon trading in New York, giving the company a market value of close to $4 billion (€3.7 billion). Hostess also had debt net of cash of about $900 million (€831.9 million) as of the end of June.

About Hostess Brands

Based in Lenexa, Kansas, Hostess was founded in 1930 and is behind several iconic household brands, including Ho-Hos, Ding Dongs, Zingers, and Voortman cookies and wafers.

The company filed for bankruptcy twice, in 2004 and 2012, due to a combination of private equity owners saddling it with debt and failing to come up with new snacks that appealed to consumers.

Entrepreneur Dean Metropoulos and private equity firm Apollo Global Management Inc returned Hostess to the stock market in 2016 through a deal with a special purpose acquisition company backed by the private equity firm founded by Alec Gores.

ADVERTISEMENT

By the end of 2020, Hostess had revamped its portfolio and was generating revenue of over $1 billion, an important landmark in its turnaround efforts. It has managed to keep its revenue growing, sometimes by raising prices as sales volumes weakened.

Hostess reported net revenue of $352.4 million (€32.5 7 million) in the second quarter, up 3.5% year-on-year. Gross profit increased 11.8% to $126.0 million (€116.5 million).

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Features

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners CFO Nik Jhangiani Talks To ESM
2
A-Brands

Pepsi To Roll Out New Branding To Mark 125th Anniversary
3
A-Brands

Sandwich Chain Subway Agrees To Sell Itself To Roark Capital
4
A-Brands

Juul Plans To Lay Off 30% Of Workforce In Cost-Cut Push, Source Says
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com