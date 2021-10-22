Unilever Third-Quarter Results – What The Analysts Said
Published on Oct 22 2021 8:19 AM in A-Brands tagged: Unilever / Bernstein / GlobalData / What The Analysts Said / AJ Bell / Bloomberg Intelligence
Consumer goods giant Unilever beat expectations as it posted a 2.5% increase in third quarter sales on Thursday, with the business expecting to be 'well within' its planned 3% to 5% target for the full year.
"The combination of our strategic choices and focus on operational excellence continue to drive competitive growth," commented chief executive Alan Jope.
Here's how leading industry analysts viewed its performance.
Deborah Aitken, Bloomberg Intelligence
