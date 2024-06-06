Vitafoods Europe Looks Back On Successful 2024 Edition

Informa Markets says that Vitafoods Europe 2024, which boasted a record 70,000 square metres of exhibition space, was its biggest to date.

Over 19,000 attendees from more than 162 countries convened at the Palexpo exhibition centre to discover the latest innovations, gain valuable insights and make new connections with businesses across the supply chain.

This year also saw the event celebrate its final edition in Geneva – its home for 26 years – before its much anticipated relocation to Barcelona in 2025.

Connect, Learn and Inspire

“It has been the greatest pleasure to welcome everyone back to connect, learn and inspire in Geneva for the final time before Vitafoods Europe moves to Barcelona in 2025," commented Julien Bonvallet, Group Brand Director at Informa Markets.

"The show floor was buzzing with anticipation for 'what’s next', but there was also a huge sense of celebration for how much the industry has achieved since the very first Vitafoods Europe all those years ago. We’re delighted that our last event in Geneva has been our biggest and best yet.”

As a result of the growing role of innovative technologies in powering the nutraceutical industry, Vitafoods Europe 2024 saw the debut of a new Technology & Equipment Area, doubling the floor space dedicated to showcasing the most exciting services and equipment solutions.

Other highlights included a newly-expanded Finished Products Area, while much-loved favourites made a welcome return to Geneva, including the Future of Nutrition Summit, which took place the day before doors opened at the Palexpo, and the Vitafoods Europe Conference.

Industry Opportunities

“Over half of visitors come to Vitafoods Europe to see new, finished products,” said Bonvallet. “The expanded Finished Products Area reinforces Vitafoods Europe’s role in bringing the entire nutraceutical community together – retailers are our fourth biggest visiting group, and 80% come to get direct access to finished products.

"As consumers take their health into their own hands through nutritional solutions, there are even more opportunities for the industry to work together to develop products that meet their needs – which is why representing the whole supply chain is critical.”

Elsewhere, with more than 44 hours of expert-led content available across the three days of Vitafoods Europe 2024, visitors had the opportunity to discover key insights into the biggest trends, challenges and opportunities facing the industry today.

Highlights included talks from Yakult, Curiosity Research and TruDiagnostic Inc. at the returning Vitafoods Europe Conference, as well as sessions led by Huel, Kline & Company and Nutrition Business Journal at the Vitafoods Insights Theatre.

At the Future of Nutrition Summit, speakers from TNO, Nuritas and more offered a snapshot of the nutrition industry in five years’ time, and beyond.

Vitafoods Europe will return in 2025 (20-22 May), and take place at the Fira de Barcelona. Visit www.vitafoods.eu.com for more information.

This article was written in association with Vitafoods Europe.