Vitafoods Europe Announces Full Speaker Lineup For 2024 Edition

Vitafoods Europe, one of the leading international events for the nutraceutical, functional food and beverage, and dietary supplements community, has unveiled its full line-up of high-profile industry speakers for its 2024 event in Geneva, taking place from 14 to 16 May.

Scientific researchers and market experts from some of the industry’s leading brands, such as Yakult, Huel, and Mondelez, will take to its show floor theatres to share insights into the biggest trends, challenges and opportunities in health & nutrition today.

To thank the nutraceutical community for its continued support over the event’s 26-year history, all content on the Vitafoods Europe 2024 show floor – across the Vitafoods Insights Theatre and Vitafoods Europe Conference – is free to attend this year.

Vitafoods Europe Conference

The two-day Vitafoods Europe Conference (14-15 May) will see experts present data-driven and evidence-based solutions to key industry challenges, as well as the latest research, ingredient insights, innovations and formulation strategies for the biggest trends in nutrition today.

Among the guest speakers at this year's Conference are Dr Olaf Larsen, Senior Manager Science and Assistant Professor, Yakult, who will undertake a deep-dive into the importance of gut microbiota management for healthy ageing; Dr Susan M. Kleiner, Founder and Owner of High Performance Nutrition LLC, on opportunities to optimise nutrition for female athletic performance; Vivien Rolfe, Director of Curiosity Research, who will highlight research on the benefits of botanicals for cognitive and emotional health; and Varun Dwaraka, Head of Bioinformatics, TruDiagnostic Inc., who will explore the intersection of nutrition and molecular diagnostics for health assessment.

Vitafoods Insights Theatre

Meanwhile, for businesses looking to keep their finger on the pulse of health and nutrition, the Vitafoods Insights Theatre will feature a host of free expert-led content exploring the major updates and consumer trends influencing the global nutraceutical market.

Key speaker highlights include James Collier, Co-Founder & Nutritionist, Huel, discussing how businesses can provide optimum nutrition while addressing environmental pressures and ethical challenges; Elizabeth Thundow, VP Consulting, Food & Nutrition Ingredients, Kline & Company, and Simon Pettman, Director of IADSA, who will participate in a panel discussion on consumer education in the influence economy; Nicole Jansen, Account Management Team Lead, Innova Market Insights, who will spotlight the beneficial ingredients making waves in the functional food and beverage landscape; and Bill Giebler, Content & Insights Director, Nutrition Business Journal, who will undertake a data-led exploration of the global dietary supplement market.

Registrations for Vitafoods Europe 2024 are open – to secure your place and discover what’s on this year’s agenda, visit www.vitafoods.eu.com.

This article was written in association with Vitafoods Europe.