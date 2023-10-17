Absolut Vodka And Coke's Sprite To Combine In Canned Cocktail

Absolut Vodka and lemonade drinkers will soon be able to sip their preferred cocktail from a can, after drinks makers Pernod Ricard and Coca-Cola agreed to a pre-mixed version made from the spirit combined with Sprite.

France's Pernod and Coke said the Absolut & Sprite canned cocktail will be launched in select European markets, including Britain, the Netherlands and Spain, from early 2024.

“We keep consumers at the centre of everything we do as we continue to develop our portfolio as a total beverage company,” said James Quincey, chair and CEO of The Coca‑Cola Company.

“We are expanding in the alcohol ready-to-drink space, including products that use select brands from our core portfolio. We are excited about our new relationship with Pernod Ricard and look forward to the introduction of Absolut & Sprite.

Most Recognisable Trademarks

The cans will feature two of the world's most recognisable trademarks, the companies said.

Soft drinks makers like Coke, which launched a partnership with Jack Daniel's whiskey last year, have been pushing further into alcohol, often via such partnerships, amid the growing popularity of pre-mixed cocktails in a number of key markets.

Spirits makers, meanwhile, are also looking to cash in on a category whose value is expected to grow by $11.6 billion between 2022 and 2026, according to estimates made last year by industry tracker IWSR.

“Sprite is a wonderful pairing for Absolut, and I’m convinced that our joining forces will bring the whole alcohol RTD category to the next level,” Alexandre Ricard, CEO of Pernod Ricard added.

The product will include clear responsibility symbols stating that the drink is to be enjoyed only by consumers of legal drinking age. Absolut & Sprite ready-to-drink will adhere to responsible marketing practices, the cola giant added.

