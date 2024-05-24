Anora Agrees To Acquire Blomberg Glögg From Orkla Denmark

Anora has agreed to acquire the Blomberg glögg brand, including its recipes and intellectual property rights, from Orkla Denmark.

Blomberg is one of the leading glögg brands in Denmark with annual net sales of approximately DKK 8 million (€1.07 million), the Nordic drinks firm noted.

A 'Strategic Addition'

The acquisition will be a 'strategic addition' to Anora's portfolio of alcoholic beverages as it will complement its premium glögg brand, Blossa, and cement the company’s position as a leading producer and distributor of glöggs in the Nordics.

Jens Voldmester, VP of Own Wine from Anora stated, “The acquisition of Blomberg strengthens our market position in Denmark and will further drive seasonal sales.

“Blomberg’s strong heritage and stable position in the retail market as a must-have brand during the fourth quarter and Christmas season pairs perfectly with our premium Blossa brand, offering consumers unmatched quality and choice.”

The acquisition is expected to generate synergies, enhance sales during the festive season, and provide substantial long-term benefits for the company and its strategic pillars across channels, Anora noted.

'Focus On Our Core Business'

Carsten Hänel, CEO of Orkla Denmark added, “Anora is the right future owner to continue the journey of Denmark's largest and most iconic glögg brand. With this sale, we will continue to strengthen our focus on our core business and food brands, in which we are highly skilled at Orkla Denmark.

“The market for glöggs has developed significantly over the past 10 years with an increased focus on taste and health. With its extensive experience in the wine and spirits market, Anora is the right company to continue this development.”

The Blomberg Glögg product range includes Luxus Glögg (8% alcohol, one-litre pack); White Glögg (8% alcohol, one-litre pack); Alcohol-Free Glögg (one-litre pack) and Glögg extract in a half-litre pack.