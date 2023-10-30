Anora Appoints Jacek Pastuszka As New Chief Executive

Nordic drinks firm Anora has appointed former Carlsberg executive Jacek Pastuszka as the new chief executive of Anora Group Plc, with immediate effect.

Pastuszka succeeds Pekka Tennilä, who served as the chief executive officer of Anora and its predecessor Altia since 2014.

Tennilä oversaw the company's transformation from a state-owned group through its IPO and merger with Arcus to create the Anora of today. He also played a pivotal role in nearly doubling the group's net sales.

Michael Holm Johansen, chair of Anora’s board of directors, said, "Under Pekka's leadership, Anora has strengthened its position as the leading wine and spirits house in the Nordic monopoly markets as well as in the Danish market through the acquisition of Globus Wine.

"Pekka has together with his team also defined Anora’s growth strategy up to 2030. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours."

Jacek Pastuszka

Pastuszka is an accomplished professional and joins Anora after a long career at Carlsberg Breweries.

Most recently, he held the position of executive vice president of the brewer's Western Europe division.

He also served as a member of Carlsberg Group’s executive committee and was responsible for strategic turnaround initiatives.

Earlier, he held other regional leadership roles at Carlsberg, such as executive vice president of Eastern Europe, CEO of Ringnes in Norway, and CEO of Carlsberg Polska.

Before joining Carlsberg, he held various commercial and leadership roles in AIG American International Group, Danone and Procter & Gamble.

Commenting on the appointment, Johansen stated, "Jacek Pastuszka is an experienced leader with an impressive track record of driving profitable growth in blue chip multi-national companies in the global food and beverage industry.

"His experience from the Northern and Western European markets is an ideal match for us. He has a strong track record in business transformations, such as restructuring the Carlsberg business in Norway."