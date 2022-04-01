Diageo Acquires Flavoured Tequila Brand 21Seeds

Spirits giant Diageo has acquired 21Seeds, which according to an IWSR report, is one of the fastest-growing brands in the flavoured tequila segment.

The drink, infused with real fruit juice, is available in three flavours: Valencia Orange, Grapefruit Hibiscus and Cucumber Jalapeño.

Founded in 2019, 21Seeds is the brainchild of three female entrepreneurs with the vision to create a light-flavoured drink that is easy to mix.

The founders, Kat Hantas, Nicole Emanuel and Sarika Singh, who have also been operating the business, will continue to actively work on 21Seeds, Diageo added.

They will collaborate closely with the Diageo North America team and help to build further on the brand’s success.

'High-Growth Brands'

Debra Crew, president of Diageo North America, commented, “This acquisition is in line with our strategy to acquire high-growth brands in fast-growing categories.

“It is particularly special to me given Diageo’s longstanding commitment to champion inclusion and diversity, and we look forward to working with this dynamic trio of female entrepreneurs to continue growing 21Seeds.”

Read More: Diageo Completes Acquisition Of UK’s Chase Distillery

21Seeds takes inspiration from the tequila cocktails the founders enjoyed making for themselves and their friends, Diageo noted.

The brand has tapped into a variety of consumer trends, such as flavoured tequila, simple at-home cocktails, and an interest in high-quality, premium spirits.

With an ABV of 35%, each drink can be mixed into a spritz-style cocktail, such as the brand’s signature serve, the ‘Seed and Soda’.

Kat Hantas, the co-founder of 21Seeds, said, “We created 21Seeds because, quite simply, it’s what we wanted to drink - something casual that made drinking tequila cocktails as approachable as a glass of wine or beer.

“It’s been a thrill to watch consumers embrace our brand, and we are excited about the future for 21Seeds with Diageo’s resources and capabilities behind it.”

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest drinks news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.