Anora Continues Acquisition Hunt With Glöet Takeover

Drinks group Anora has followed up its recent acquisition of Globus Wine with the purchase of the remaining shares of Von Elk Company, known for glögg brand Glöet.

Anora acquired the remaining shares in Von Elk earlier this month, meaning it now owns 100% of the business.

Distribution Agreement

The two firms have worked together since 2019, through an agreement that made Anora the exclusive representative of Von Elk’s brands in the Nordic and Baltic countries, as well as in travel retail.

As part of this cooperation, Anora became a minority shareholder in Von Elk, and has increased its share in the period since.

”Working with Von Elk has been an exciting journey for us," commented Janne Halttunen, SVP Wines at Anora.

"The innovative, can-do attitude of the founders combined with the work of our fantastic wine team has been a recipe for success, which we will continue further in Anora. We’re excited to take the next steps in building and developing the brand into new heights."

Sparkling Glögg

Von Elk, a family business owned by Anette and Juha-Matti Raunio, is perhaps best known for its sparkling glögg Glöet launched for the 2015 Christmas season, which was followed up by a number of other variants, including Glöet Orange, inspired by orange wines, and a non-alcoholic version of the traditional Glöet sparkling glögg.

Chief executive Anette Raunio said of the deal with Anora, “Our cooperation with Anora, which began in 2019, has been very important to our small family-owned business.

“Through our collaboration we have been able to growth and strengthen the Glöet brand as the market leader in the category of sparkling Christmas drinks. Now it has come time to thank Anora for their trust in us and for our amazing journey together.”

