Drinks

Anora To Purchase 'Record Amount' Of Regeneratively Farmed Barley

By Robert McHugh
Anora has announced it will be buying 3.5 million kilograms of barley this year that has been cultivated using regenerative farming.

Regenerative farming is a set of cultivation methods that improves the soil health and biodiversity and enhances the sequestrating of carbon dioxide into the soil.

In the long-term, the fields can transform from emission sources into carbon sinks.

Regenerative Farming

Three years ago, Anora began piloting regenerative farming with Baltic Sea Action Group and farmer Jari Eerola.

Baltic Sea Action Group trained and advised on first stage of the transition to regenerative farming and also audited the implementation of the methods on the farm.

The first year resulted in the production of 50,000 kilograms of barley to the use of Koskenkorva Distillery.

In 2022, two farmers joined the project, and 56,000 kilograms of barley were used at Anora’s Koskenkorva Distillery.

In total, Anora buys over 200 million kilos of barley and the regeneratively farmed barley purchased by Anora comes from Finnish farms.

Anora says it supports farmers in the transition to regenerative farming by offering training on regenerative agriculture.

'Record Amount'

This year, Anora has committed to buying a record amount of barley, approximately 3.5 million kilograms, from about 20 Finnish farmers transitioning to regenerative farming.

The Nordic wine and spirit group said regenerative farming is a key part of Anora's Sustainability Roadmap.

The company aims to increase the amount of regeneratively farmed barley used in its own grain-spirit based products to 30% by 2030.

"We believe that regenerative farming will become the new normal in the future," said Anora's grain purchasing manager Kari Kiltilä.

"The improved soil health creates resilience to changing climate, more stable yields and enhances carbon sequestration."

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest drinks news. Article by Robert McHugh. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

