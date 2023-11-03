52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Drinks

Australia's Treasury Wine Shares Tumble On Discounted Fundraising For DAOU Buyout

By Reuters
Share this article

Shares of Treasury Wine Estates fell more than 11% on Friday after the top Australian winemaker undertook a round of discounted capital raising to fund its $900 million (€846.4 million) acquisition of California's DAOU Vineyards.

The company raised A$604 million (€366.1 million) at an offer price of A$10.80 per share, representing a discount of 9.8% to the stock's last close on Monday.

Track all markets on TradingView

Treasury Wine shares retreated as much as 11.2% to A$10.75 by 00:27 GMT, posting their biggest intraday percentage decline since February 2021. The stock also hit its lowest level in three months.

The world's biggest standalone winemaker on Tuesday agreed to a $900 million buyout of US rival DAOU Vineyards, increasing its exposure to a market that it has long struggled to dominate amid uncertainty about stalled exports to China.

ADVERTISEMENT

Luxury Offering

With the acquisition, Treasury Wine, the owner of luxury Penfolds and Wolf Blass labels, expects to fill a gap in its luxury offering, defined as bottles retailing for $20 to $40.

The company's combined premium and luxury portfolios delivered double-digit gross profit growth in fiscal 2023, according to its annual report.

The deal is expected to near full completion by the end of 2023 and contribute earnings before interest and taxes between $23 million (€21.7 million) and $25 million (€23.6 million) in the second half of 2024.

Analysts at UBS project the deal to provide scale for future standalone Americas Luxury division with a potential global Premium Brands division.

"TWE becomes market leader in the US luxury wine market with 11.1% share (was 5.5%), the world's largest & fastest growing luxury wine market," they added.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Drinks

Why Brewers Aren't Worried About Wegovy Users Drinking Less Beer
2
Drinks

Molson Coors Lifts Annual Core Profit Forecast On Price Hikes, Steady Demand
3
Drinks

Global Brewers Reap The Rewards As Drinkers Pay More
4
Drinks

Carlsberg CEO: Russia Has 'Stolen Our Business'
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com