52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Drinks

Bacardi Celebrates 160 Years Of Martini

By Robert McHugh
Share this article

Bacardi has announced it is celebrating the 160th anniversary of Martini with a series of events and launches that will build on 'its legacy as an icon of Italian style and culture.'

Founded in 1863 by entrepreneur Alessandro Martini and herbalist Luigi Rossi, Bacardi said Martini has left its mark on everything from culture to sport.

This year also marks the 30th anniversary of Martini joining the Bacardi portfolio of premium wines and spirits.

Since Bacardi, a family-owned company that recently marked its own 160th anniversary, acquired the Martini & Rossi Group in 1993, Martini has been part of a growing portfolio of brands which today includes Bombay Sapphire gin, Grey Goose vodka, Patron tequila, St-Germain liqueur and Bacardi rum.

Events And Promotions

Barcardi said the 160th anniversary of Martini is being celebrated with a number of different events and promotions including a new Martini global campaign, a first ever aged Martini vermouth, a Martini Pop-Up Bar at Dazi Milano, and a Martini postage stamp.

ADVERTISEMENT

A collection of 30,000 photographs taken at the Terrazza Martini since its opening in 1958 is being preserved for future generations in the first corporate digitisation project supported by the Italgas Heritage Lab.

The collection captures generations of celebrities and influencers at the Milan destination.

'Future Generations'

“For 160 years, Martini has been an icon of Italian culture while continuously evolving, innovating and inspiring each new generation," said Mahesh Madhavan, CEO of Bacardi Limited. "What’s stayed constant is a commitment to craftsmanship, quality and exceptional taste."

"As we celebrate this milestone for Martini, we continue to make Martini a modern, Italian lifestyle brand, that we can continue to be proud of while carrying its legacy for future generations.”

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Drinks

Royal Unibrew Acquires Soft Drinks Firm Vrumona In The Netherlands
2
Drinks

Diageo Invests €25m To Boost Production Of Non-Alcoholic Guinness
3
Drinks

Constellation Brands Results Top Estimates On Strong Modelo Especial Sales
4
Drinks

Two Thirds Of Spirits On EU Market Now Contain Energy Information, says spiritsEUROPE
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com