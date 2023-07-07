Bacardi Celebrates 160 Years Of Martini

Bacardi has announced it is celebrating the 160th anniversary of Martini with a series of events and launches that will build on 'its legacy as an icon of Italian style and culture.'

Founded in 1863 by entrepreneur Alessandro Martini and herbalist Luigi Rossi, Bacardi said Martini has left its mark on everything from culture to sport.

This year also marks the 30th anniversary of Martini joining the Bacardi portfolio of premium wines and spirits.

Since Bacardi, a family-owned company that recently marked its own 160th anniversary, acquired the Martini & Rossi Group in 1993, Martini has been part of a growing portfolio of brands which today includes Bombay Sapphire gin, Grey Goose vodka, Patron tequila, St-Germain liqueur and Bacardi rum.

Events And Promotions

Barcardi said the 160th anniversary of Martini is being celebrated with a number of different events and promotions including a new Martini global campaign, a first ever aged Martini vermouth, a Martini Pop-Up Bar at Dazi Milano, and a Martini postage stamp.

ADVERTISEMENT

A collection of 30,000 photographs taken at the Terrazza Martini since its opening in 1958 is being preserved for future generations in the first corporate digitisation project supported by the Italgas Heritage Lab.

The collection captures generations of celebrities and influencers at the Milan destination.

'Future Generations'

“For 160 years, Martini has been an icon of Italian culture while continuously evolving, innovating and inspiring each new generation," said Mahesh Madhavan, CEO of Bacardi Limited. "What’s stayed constant is a commitment to craftsmanship, quality and exceptional taste."

"As we celebrate this milestone for Martini, we continue to make Martini a modern, Italian lifestyle brand, that we can continue to be proud of while carrying its legacy for future generations.”