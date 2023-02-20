52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
Drinks

Premium Spirits And RTD Sales Boost Beam Suntory's Performance In FY 2022

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article

Beam Suntory has reported 10.5% year-on-year growth in sales in its financial year 2022, driven by the performance of its premium brands and RTD category.

This sales growth represents a 24% increase compared to its performance in the pre pandemic year of 2019.

The sales of premium brands grew 15% in 2022, and now account for more than half of its full-bottle spirits sales in a first for the company.

The sales of Ready-to Drink (RTD) brands grew 16% in this period, driven by performance in Japan, Australia and the US.

'Value Over Volume'

Albert Baladi, president and CEO of Beam Suntory, said, "The quality of these results is clear and reflects our strategy to premiumise our spirits portfolio, build RTD leadership, and focus on value over volume.

"We delivered these results despite significant challenges, including supply chain disruptions, record inflationary pressures, our withdrawal from Russia, and restrictive COVID-19 policies in China."

Beam Suntory witnessed sales growth accelerating up the price ladder for key Bourbon brands, with Jim Beam seeing single-digit growth, followed by Maker’s Mark at 11% and Basil Hayden at 40%.

Meanwhile, Roku, Hibiki, Yamazaki, Bowmore, Knob Creek, Tres Generaciones and Hornitos delivered double-digit sales growth.

In the RTD segment, On-The-Rocks nearly doubled in sales in the US, and -196 RTD saw exponential growth in Australia, the company noted.

Elsewhere, its core brands, Canadian Club & Dry and Jim Beam RTD, witnessed double-digit growth.

Geographical Performance

In North America, sales increased by 8% year-on-year, with the company gaining share in the premium plus segment and Canada and Mexico delivering double-digit growth.

Sales in Asia increased by 13% due to on-premise recovery, focus on premium brands, and the success of 'Highball' programmes across key markets.

International sales grew 10% in 2022 despite the impact of the company’s exit from Russia.

Spain, Oceania, India and Global Travel Retail posted 'very strong double-digit growth', Beam Suntory added.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest drinks news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Drinks

British Craft Beer Firm BrewDog In JV Deal For China Expansion
2
Drinks

All Major Premium Drinks Categories Saw Growth In US In 2022: IWSR
3
Drinks

Belgian Beer Billionaires To Invest €400m In France's Tikehau
4
Drinks

Pernod Ricard Confident About Full Year As H1 Results Beat Expectations
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com