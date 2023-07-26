52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Drinks

Campari Shares Slide After First Half Fails To Inspire

By Reuters
Share this article

Italian drinks group Campari posted a 14.2% rise in like-for-like revenues in the first half of this year and confirmed its margin target for the year but its shares slid on some disappointment over the figures.

Sales growth for the maker of Aperol and Campari bitters slowed down in the second quarter compared to the first three months this year, which had benefitted from some temporary effects.

Sales in the last three months were affected by 'very poor weather across core Southern and Central Europe and temporary delistings from selected European retailers due to commercial negotiations in connection with price increases', the company said.

First-Half Sales

First-half net sales at the spirits maker came in at €1.46 billion, while analysts expected €1.47 billion, according to a company provided consensus cited by Italian broker Equita.

Jefferies analysts said the shares needed a "beat-and-raise to perform" after a strong showing so far this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Campari's adjusted operating profit rose 15.1% organically to €360 million in the first six months. It confirmed its guidance of a flat organic adjusted EBIT margin for 2023.

'Positive Business Momentum'

"Looking at the remainder of 2023, we remain confident of the positive business momentum across key brand-market combinations, reflecting business seasonality and expected normalisation in volume growth, thanks to strong brand equity and continued strength in the on-premise," commented Bob Kunze-Concewitz, chief executive.

"Regarding margins, we expect the trends to reflect the sales mix evolution, different comparison bases for pricing effects as well as the initial easing effects on input costs inflation, alongside the phasing of A&P and continued sustained investments to strengthen the Group’s commercial capabilities.

On a full year basis, Campari confirmed its guidance of a 'flat organic EBIT-adj. margin in the current volatile macro-environment', it said.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Drinks

Rémy Cointreau Confident Of Second-Half Rebound After Weak Start To Year
2
Drinks

Constellation Brands Elects Two New Independent Directors
3
Drinks

Heineken, GXO Sign Multi-Year Service Agreement In The UK
4
Drinks

Champagne Sales Drop After Two Record Years
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com