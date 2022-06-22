Subscribe Login
Carlsberg CFO Heine Dalsgaard Steps Down

Danish brewer Carlsberg has announced that its finance chief Heine Dalsgaard has decided to step down, after six years in the role.

He will continue with the brewer until 31 December 2022 at the latest, Carlsberg noted.

Dalsgaard is set to take up the role of the chief financial officer in a private equity-backed company in a different industry.

Carlsberg chief executive Cees ’t Hart commented, “I have highly valued the partnership with Heine [Dalsgaard] since he joined Carlsberg in 2016. He has been instrumental in driving the improvements that Carlsberg has delivered.

“Thanks to Heine, our Funding the Journey culture with focus on costs and cash is today well embedded across the Group. While we of course regret Heine’s decision, we also respect his wish to pursue new opportunities outside Carlsberg. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

Carlsberg added that it will initiate the process of finding Dalsgaard’s successor and announce it in due course.

Heine Dalsgaard

Dalsgaard is an experienced professional, who served as the group CFO of global pump manufacturer, Grundfos, and the finance chief of facility services company, ISS.

He also held senior management and financial positions at companies such as Carpetland, Hewlett Packard and Arthur Andersen

Heine is also a member of the board of directors of Novozymes and Pandora.

Dalsgaard stated, “Carlsberg is a fantastic company, and it has been a true privilege to be part of the team during the past six years. Together, we have created a much stronger Carlsberg with a clear strategy, strong results and continued significant value-enhancing opportunities. I take this opportunity to already now wish Carlsberg and all its great people the very best for the future.”

Read More: Carlsberg's First-Quarter Sales Boosted By Thirsty Consumers

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest drinks news. Article by Dayeeta Das.

