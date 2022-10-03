Carlsberg Group Names Ulrica Fearn As Chief Financial Officer

Carlsberg Group has announced the appointment of Ulrica Fearn as its new finance chief and member of the executive board, effective 1 January 2023.

Most recently, she served as the chief financial officer of Equinor, Norway.

Fearn succeeds Heine Dalsgaard, who announced his resignation effective 31 December 2022.

Carlsberg CEO Cees ‘t Hart, commented, "I'm very pleased to welcome Ulrica to Carlsberg. She comes with a strong track record and extensive financial experience from leading global companies, including within the beverage category.

"Ulrica will bring to Carlsberg a combination of stellar commercial credentials and a people-centric leadership style. She is the right person to continue our disciplined performance management culture.”

A Seasoned Professional

Fearn is a seasoned professional with extensive international finance experience.

She began her career at Diageo, where she spent almost 20 years in various senior finance and other management roles across Europe, APAC, and the USA, Carlsberg noted.

She served as director of group finance at the British telecommunications company, BT, before joining Equinor.

Commenting on her new role, Fearn said, "Carlsberg is a truly iconic multinational company with a strong purpose. The company has a proud history and heritage, together with the values of giving back to society through the Carlsberg Foundation.

"These things, combined with a strong position and opportunities for the future, make it an exciting time to join Carlsberg.”

In August, the Danish brewer reported second-quarter revenue below expectations as earnings were hit by higher commodity and energy prices despite a recovery of sales in bars and restaurants.

