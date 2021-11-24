Carlsberg's Human Resources Chief To Join Executive Committee

Danish brewer Carlsberg Group has announced that its chief human resources officer Joris Huijsmans will join its executive committee, effective 1 January 2022.

The move aims to ensure that the human resources division is represented at the executive committee level as the company plans to tie people and culture closer to its strategic business priorities.

People and culture are critical to a strong and sustainable future for Carlsberg, the brewer added.

The presence of Huijsmans in the executive committee will ensure that focus on people, culture and organisational health are prioritised alongside financial and strategic health.

Huijsmans stepped in as the chief human resources officer for the Carlsberg Group in January 2021.

Accelerating The 'People Agenda'

Under his leadership, the human resources team has accelerated the 'people agenda' with an increased focus on building leadership capabilities and strengthening the company's diversity and inclusion initiatives globally.

He joined Carlsberg in 2016, leading the DraughtMaster team and subsequently taking over as vice-president of group strategy, where he was involved in a broad range of strategic projects.

In 2018, he was appointed vice-president of urban development and new business.

The following year, he became the managing director of Carlsberg Export & License.

A master's in civil law from Leiden University in the Netherlands, Huijsmans worked for 20 years in the FMCG industry and emerging markets before joining Carlsberg.

In October, Carlsberg raised its full-year profit guidance after reporting third-quarter revenue slightly above expectations, helped by a recovery of beer sales in Europe and China.