Drinks

Champagne Houses Among Luxury Brands Most Referenced In Song Lyrics

By Steve Wynne-Jones
As the late rapper The Notorious B.I.G. put it in his 1994 track Big Poppa, "The back of the club, sippin' Moët is where you'll find me." And he wasn't the only one.

Over the past three decades, hip hop and pop artists have referenced a plethora of luxury alcohol brands, such as Cristal and Dom Pérignon champagnes, Hennessy and Courvoisier cognacs, and countless others.

Fenwick, a department store operator, has conducted a study to determine which luxury brands have the most significant influence on the music industry, analysing how often these brands were mentioned in song lyrics.

Champagne Leads The Way

Unsurprisingly, champagne appears prominently, with Moët & Chandon cited as the most influential drinks brand in music, with a total of 861 mentions in song lyrics. This is followed by Dom Pérignon with 180 mentions and Veuve Clicquot with 95 mentions.

These brands have been cited not only by hip hop artists but also by pop stars, such as Calvin Harris, who referenced Veuve Clicquot in his 2012 hit Drinking From The Bottle, and Taylor Swift, who referenced Dom Pérignon in her 2020 song Champagne Problems.

Top Luxury Brands

Interestingly, Moët & Chandon is the only champagne brand that made it into the top 10 most influential luxury brands in the study. Overall, Moët ranked as the 8th most mentioned luxury brand in music, surpassing major fashion houses such as Dior and Givenchy, as well as the jewellery brand Cartier.

Topping the list, however, is Louis Vuitton, which appears in 5,769 songs overall, ahead of Gucci (3,676) songs, and Rolex (1,318) songs.

