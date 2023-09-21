Diageo Appoints Sally Grimes As CEO Of North American Unit

Diageo has announced two new appointments at its North American unit as the spirits giant seeks to consolidate its leadership team to explore further growth opportunities in the region.

The company has appointed Sally Grimes as chief executive officer, North America, and Claudia Schubert as president and chief operating officer, North America, effective 1 October 2023.

Diageo North America has seen growth of 41% since the financial year 2019 and is Diageo’s largest market.

Sally Grimes

Sally Grimes brings more than 25 years of experience in the consumer goods sector and is well-known as an innovator and brand builder.

Most recently, she served as chief executive officer of North American organic energy bar maker, Clif Bar & Company.

Under her leadership the company developed a 10-year strategic growth plan and created a clear portfolio strategy, ahead of its sale to Mondelēz International.

Before this, she was the group president of the prepared foods segment of Tyson Foods, reporting to the company's global CEO.

Grimes started her career began in banking, followed by multiple positions within large consumer goods companies, from Kraft Foods to Newell Brands.

Debra Crew, chief executive of Diageo commented, "Sally’s appointment further strengthens our world class executive team at Diageo. Sally brings a significant depth of experience in the consumer goods sector in North America and has a proven ability to drive substantial growth in businesses. I’m confident that with these appointments, we are set up to win at pace in North America."

Claudia Schubert

Claudia Schubert has more than 20 years of experience in the beverage alcohol industry.

Over the last few years in North America, she successfully led Diageo's US Spirits business through the disruption of COVID-19, delivering significant growth.

Schubert was instrumental in the exponential rise of the company's tequila business and integrated several acquisitions.

She has shaped and executed growth strategies in general management, commercial and marketing roles across North America, Europe and the Middle East and has been a board member of Distill Ventures, Diageo added.