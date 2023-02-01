Drizly Teams Up With Gopuff For On-Demand Alcohol Delivery

Uber subsidiary Drizly has announced a partnership with Gopuff to provide on-demand delivery service of drinks to adults of legal drinking age.

The partnership will see the addition of the entire assortment of beer, wine and spirits offered by Gopuff Liquor & More to Drizly's beverage alcohol e-commerce shop and expand the number of BevMo! and Liquor Barn stores on the platform.

It will also expand Gopuff's reach by tapping into Drizly's customer base of alcohol buyers.

As part of the collaboration, Gopuff Liquor & More, BevMo!, and Liquor Barn stores are now available on Drizly's marketplace in 26 states, including Florida, Texas, New York, Indiana, Ohio and North Carolina, among others.

The new partnership builds upon the addition of Gopuff to the Uber Eats app in 2021, the company noted.

The partnership with Drizly will help in creating a seamless shopping experience for customers.

'Best Shopping Experience'

"As we continue to build the best shopping experience for beverage alcohol, teaming up with Gopuff is our next step in offering consumers convenient delivery options for drinks," said Blaine Grinna, Drizly's senior director of retail operations.

"Drizly's infrastructure for alcohol e-commerce coupled with Gopuff's network of commerce locations will extend the ease of on-demand delivery of beer, wine and spirits nationwide and help even more customers of legal drinking age shop the best drinks for the moment."

Consumers of legal drinking age in select markets can now visit Drizly.com, or download the Drizly app, available on App Store and Google Play, to purchase alcoholic beverages from Gopuff, BevMo! and Liquor Barn.

"Gopuff continues to drive the future of commerce by leveraging our network and infrastructure to innovate, improve and streamline the shopping experience wherever consumers make purchases online – on Gopuff, third-party platforms, social media, and beyond," said Daniel Folkman, Gopuff's SVP of business.

