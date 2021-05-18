ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Heineken In Talks To Acquire South Africa's Distell

Published on May 18 2021 9:35 AM in Drinks tagged: Heineken / South Africa / Acquisition / Distell

Heineken In Talks To Acquire South Africa's Distell

Heineken NV confirmed on Tuesday that it was in talks with South Africa's Distell about a possible acquisition, in what would mark a push into wine and spirits for the world's second-largest brewer.

Distell, whose market capitalisation was 31.8 billion rand ($2.27 billion) at the close on Monday, said in a statement it had been approached by Heineken regarding a potential acquisition of the majority of its business.

Distell is also the world's second-largest cider maker, a business in which Heineken is heavily involved, chiefly through its Strongbow brand.

Distell also makes wines and spirits, including Amarula and Two Oceans wines. Heineken already sells beer in South Africa.

A Potential Transaction

Both companies said that discussions were ongoing and there was no certainty an agreement would be reached.

An acquisition would be the first for Heineken chief executive Dolf van den Brink, who took charge at the Dutch brewer last June and has launched a plan to restore profit margins, partly through cutting 8,000 jobs.

Distell shares jumped by as much as 10.4% in early trading on Tuesday to a four-year high of 158.00 rand. At 07:45 GMT, they were up 4.5% at 149.54 rand.

In January of this year,  the South African wine, cider and spirits company said it would expand into cannabidiol-infused drinks following the acquisition of a 20% stake in cannabis wellness business Rethink.

Rethink's product range includes oils, capsules and teas made from cannabidiol (CBD), a chemical compound found in the cannabis plant that is gaining popularity for uses ranging from relaxation to skin care.

News by Reuters, additional reporting by ESM. For more Drinks news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Tesco Removes 50m Plastic Pieces From Beer, Cider Packaging

Tesco Removes 50m Plastic Pieces From Beer, Cider Packaging
Heineken Sees Quarterly Beer Volumes In Line With Last Year

Heineken Sees Quarterly Beer Volumes In Line With Last Year
Heineken Aims For Carbon Neutrality By 2040

Heineken Aims For Carbon Neutrality By 2040
Proxy Adviser Glass Lewis Recommends Rejecting Heineken CEO Pay-Off

Proxy Adviser Glass Lewis Recommends Rejecting Heineken CEO Pay-Off
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Drinks

Delhaize Belgium Supports Music Sector With Plus One Rosé Mon, 17 May 2021

Delhaize Belgium Supports Music Sector With Plus One Rosé
UK Shoppers Experimented More With Alcohol Purchases During Lockdown: WSTA Mon, 17 May 2021

UK Shoppers Experimented More With Alcohol Purchases During Lockdown: WSTA
Lidl Ireland Launches Range Of Locally-Sourced Craft Beers Fri, 14 May 2021

Lidl Ireland Launches Range Of Locally-Sourced Craft Beers
Stock Spirits Posts Profit Of €28.1m In First Half Thu, 13 May 2021

Stock Spirits Posts Profit Of €28.1m In First Half
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN