Heineken Pokes Fun At 'NFT Culture' At Heineken Silver Launch

Brewer Heineken unveiled a series of For Real Tokens (FRTs), collectable art pieces produced in association with Spanish artist J. Demsky, at a series of launch events for its Heineken Silver beer brand – poking fun at the emerging NFT movement.

Heineken had previously launched Heineken Silver on the Decentraland platform, in the metaverse, styling it as the 'world's first virtual beer', which was brewed using 'binary-coded hops'.

The brewer followed this up with a series of real-life launch events in cities including Amsterdam, London, Milan and Madrid, where consumers could experience the beer for real, while also experiencing the blending of the physical and digital worlds.

Real-World Tasting

"We launched Heineken Silver in the metaverse first as an ironic take on a product launch to highlight that we believe the best way to experience Heineken is in the real world," commented Bram Westenbrink, global Heineken brand director.

"We are playing with this virtual to the real world, with ‘phygital’ events across Europe, celebrating the new addition to the Heineken family by delivering the best of both worlds; engaging entertainment like in the metaverse but with ‘in person’ experiences and a beer you can actually drink."

The brewer added that the launch of FRTs was again a playful reminder that 'some moments are best experienced in the real world'.

Heineken Silver was launched across Europe on 7 April, and has been described as boasting a 'crisp flavour and a subtle finish'.

