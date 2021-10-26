ESM Magazine

Heston Blumenthal Adds New Drink To Waitrose Range

Published on Oct 26 2021 10:55 AM in Drinks tagged: Waitrose / Cocktails / Heston Blumenthal / Heston from Waitrose

Lazy Mandarin Negroni is the latest addition to celebrity chef Heston Blumenthal's Waitrose range, the upmarket UK retailer has announced.

The new addition is a twist on the classic Italian cocktail, offering the perfect balance of bitterness and sweetness, with the infusion of mandarin extracts creating a refreshing and fruity aftertaste.

Heston Blumenthal commented, "Negroni has always been my drink of choice with its acidity and bitterness creating the perfect palette cleanser. For me, the orange notes are critical for the overall flavour of a negroni and I’ll be serving mine with a twist and squeeze of mandarin peel along with a sprig of fresh thyme to really accentuate the characteristics of this classic cocktail.”

The drink, which the retailer describes as 'truly lazy', can just be poured straight over ice, or made into a delicious Negroni Sbagliato for those wanting to channel their inner mixologist.

John Vine, Waitrose spirits buyer, said, "With searches for negroni on waitrose.com up 37% compared to last year, we know that our customers are looking to enjoy this delicious cocktail at home, and Heston’s Lazy Mandarin Negroni is perfect for just that! Whether they’re opting to simply serve it over ice or mix it up for a Sbagliato, this new addition to our Heston from Waitrose range is sure to be enjoyed by many as we head into the festive season."

In addition to the Lazy Mandarin Negroni, which won a Grocer Own-Label Award, the Lazy Espresso Martini makes a lovely addition to any cocktail menu for this Christmas, or just for a drink with friends, the retailer noted.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Drinks news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

