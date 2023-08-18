Italian Wine Sales In Top Three Markets Recover Slightly

Italian wine sales in the large-scale distribution channels in its top three markets in the world have seen a weak recovery in the first half of 2023, according to the Uiv-Vinitaly Observatory.

Sales in the USA, Germany, and the UK were flat in terms of volume (-0.2%) but increased slightly in value (+1.3%, to €2.2 billion), the observatory noted, citing data from NielsenIQ.

This performance is better than the first quarter (-4% volume and -1% value) but insufficient for the Italian wine sector, which is still heavily penalised by a cost surplus that affects around 10% of the average price.

The total marketed volumes of still and sparkling wines grew 0.7%, boosted by increases in the UK (+3.2%) and Germany (+4.2%). Sales in the USA dropped 7.4%, data showed.

Sparkling wine sales fell 2.8%, with positive performance in the USA (+2%) offset by declines in the UK (-6%) and Germany (-3.8%).

Other Highlights

Total sales in the first half amounted to €2.2 billion, out of which the US large-scale distribution market accounted for €960 million (-0.3% trend, -4.4% volumes).

Demand in the UK generated over €840 million (+2.4%, with volumes -0.5%), while Germany contributed €400 million (+2.9%, +3.7% volumes).

The Germans consumed the highest volume of Italian wine (84 million litres out of a total of 231 million litres in the three countries), but the average shelf price of €4.70/litre was three times lower than that of the US (€14.30) and less than half compared to the UK figure (€10.50).

Price hikes for still/sparkling wines remained flat (+0.3%), while sparkling wines saw an increase of 4.9%.

Prosecco, the main Italian denomination marketed in the world, fell 2% in volume but increased 3.2% in value, with sales reaching €675 million.