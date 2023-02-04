Japan's Suntory To Invest 10bn Yen In Distillery Renovations

Suntory, a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings, has announced plans to invest 10 billion yen in renovating two distilleries, including the Yamazaki distillery, which is marking its 100th anniversary, Reuters has reported.

According to the news agency, Suntory president Nobuhiro Torii said that the company will strive to continue its success for the next 100 years, as interest in Japanese whiskey grows globally.

Along with the Yamazaki facility, the Hakushu Distillery is also scheduled to undergo renovations.

Improved Quality

The goal of the renovations is to improve quality, Reuters reported, including restarting in-house yeast cultivation, and adding experience-based facilities, such as a tasting counter.

The renovations are scheduled to be completed by autumn 2023.

Highball Demand

The Japanese whiskey market, boosted by interest in ready-to-drink 'highball' cocktails, continues to expand rapidly.

To commemorate the 100th anniversary, Suntory has released a range of premium highballs, made with only Hakushu and Yamazaki brand whiskeys, along with carbonated water are available for sale.

A 350ml can of Hakushu will be sold for 600 yen in June, which is triple the price of its standard highball offering. Elsewhere, a premium Yamazaki highball can will be introduced in the same price range this coming autumn.

However, due to the aging process required in whiskey production, Suntory said that it is challenging to increase production volumes of these products, to meet the likely increase in demand, Reuters added.

