Drinks

Michael Flatley Launches His First Signature Irish Whiskey

By Dayeeta Das
    • Renowned Irish dancer Michael Flatley has launched Flatley Whiskey: The Dreamer – his first signature Irish whiskey from a series of special blends.

    The Irish whiskey has been crafted in partnership with master blender Noel Sweeney and distilled at the Great Northern Distillery.

    Flatley stated, “Irish whiskey, much like Irish dance, embodies the essence of Ireland— its history, its spirit, and its ability to bring people together in celebration.

    “With 'The Dreamer', we're distilling the essence of Irish tradition, the dreams that fuel us and the people that inspire us.”

    Distribution Deal

    Flatley Whiskey has signed a distribution deal in Ireland with premium spirits distributor Dalcassian Wines and Spirits who are stocking bars, hotels, and independent stores across Ireland.

    Irish grocery retailer SuperValu is also offering the whiskey in over 175 stores across the country.

    Conor O’Flynn, SuperValu whiskey buyer, stated, “We champion all Irish producers and we’re proud to stock some of Ireland’s newest and most exclusive Irish whiskey brands. This is a truly appealing whiskey blended in conjunction with one of the best master-blenders, Noel Sweeney.

    “It offers exquisite taste and premium quality, and excellent value. We are confident that our customers will really value this addition to our spirits selection.”

    In due course, the whiskey will be launched internationally, with an initial release in the United States planned for later this summer.

    Flatley Whiskey 'The Dreamer’

    Michael Flatley was involved throughout the process of creating Flatley Irish Whiskey to ensure that every aspect from the blend to the bottle design represented excellence.

    Flatley is a long-time collector of Irish Whiskey and the idea for the drink was brought to life when he began the restoration of his home in Castlehyde in Cork.

    Sweeney commented, “This five-year-old triple-cask blend combines grain whiskey and double-distilled malt matured in former bourbon, port, and Pedro Ximenez sherry casks. The whiskey embodies a quintessential Irish Whiskey style with smooth complexity.”

    Each whiskey bottle adorns the Flatley family crest, honouring his father, who continues to be his greatest hero.

    “Irish Whiskey was a favourite of my father’s. It was through his passion that I came to appreciate its complex flavours. So, it's a very proud moment to launch Flatley Irish Whiskey, as I know he will be smiling down on me,” Flatley added. [Photo Credit: Brian Doherty]

