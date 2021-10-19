ESM Magazine

Netto Marken-Discount Promotes German Wine

Published on Oct 19 2021 12:28 PM in Drinks tagged: Wine / Germany / Netto Marken-Discount / World News / German wine

Netto Marken-Discount has launched a four-week campaign aimed at promoting German winemakers and cellar masters.

The campaign will see the retailer present wine from local winemakers or cellar masters from the Franconia, Palatinate, Baden, and Rheinhessen regions.

German Wine Promotion At Netto Marken-Discount

The campaign commenced on 18 October, in line with the beginning of the grape harvest season.

The products will be sold nationwide in all 4,260 Netto Marken-Discount outlets, with prices ranging from €4.99 to €5.99 during the duration of the campaign.

Sandra Höhn, from the winegrowers' cooperative Divino, is the first producer in focus.

In the Franconian wine-growing region, she cultivates, among other things, the Müller-Thurgau, Bacchus, Riesling, Pinot Blanc, and Pinot Gris as well as Merlot and Pinot Noir grape varieties.

At Netto Marken-Discount, the 'Vine Dancer Pinot Gris dry' and 'Vine Dancer Cuvée red' wine SKUs will be available this week.

'Popular Wine Regions'

Head of Netto corporate communications, Christina Stylianou, said, "With the cooperation between the four German wineries, we are introducing our customers to popular wine regions from home and adding quality wines from German winemakers and cellar masters to our range during the campaign period."

In the following week, from 25 October 2021, the products will focus on the Palatinate wine-growing region.

Viktoria Lergenmüller from the winemaking family of the same name will present the 'My Choice' wine in white and red variants.

From 1 November 2021, Sonja Fallert from the Alde Gott winemakers in the Black Forest / Baden will offer the 'Vine Dancer', Pinot Noir, and Riesling varieties.

The campaign will conclude with wines from Kathi and Steffi Kitzer from Rheinhessen in the week of 8 November 2021.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Drinks news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

