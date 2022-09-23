Spanish Brewer Mahou's Fleet Is Now 75% Sustainable

Spanish beer company Mahou San Miguel has announced that 75% of its vehicle fleet is now sustainable.

The company made the announcement during Madrid European Mobility Week.

Mahou stated that its strategy for an efficient and sustainable transportation involves updating its fleet and offering 'collaborative transport to avoid doing kilometres on an empty load'.

Patricia Leiva, Mahou's corporate communication, institutional relations and sustainability director, has explained that the group's course of action will see it "gradually substitute its executive, sales agent and distribution vehicles to hybrid, electric or LPG options".

Efficient Transportation

The company has incorporated five new trucks, with double the capacity, to its logistics operator, Taisa Logistics.

Its own distribution service, Voldis, has launched a fleet of small trucks and electric motorbikes to deliver products in less than three hours to the hospitality industry.

'This also helps bars and restaurants save costs and storage space', the brewer said.

Carbon Neutral by 2030

The company added that it has renovated eight out of 10 vehicles in the last five years and 'it will invest €40 million by 2022 to implement sustainability in its whole value chain'.

With these initiatives, Mahou states that it has reduced its carbon footprint by 7% and has prevented the emission of more than 42,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide.

The company's ultimate goal is to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030, one of the objectives stated in its strategic sustainability plan, Vamos 2030, announced in 2021.

