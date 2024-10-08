Siobhán Maguire Appointed Editor Of European Supermarket Magazine

ESM: European Supermarket Magazine is delighted to announce the appointment of Siobhán Maguire as its new editor.

Maguire is a highly respected, award-winning journalist and industry commentator, and works across print, radio, television and podcasts. She is a journalist on The Complaints Bureau, a RTÉ One show that tackles consumer issues, which airs its second season early next year.

Fresh Insights

European Supermarket Magazine is confident that her leadership will bring fresh insights and strengthen its position as a leading publication in the European retail sector.

She replaces Stephen Wynne-Jones, who is stepping down from his role as editor of ESM after ten years to pursue personal projects.

'A Prominent Industry Voice'

Commenting on the appointment, Mark Kelly, publisher of ESM: European Supermarket Magazine, said, "In Siobhán Maguire, we have appointed a prominent industry voice who we believe will further strengthen ESM's reputation among our core readership – top-level executives within Europe's leading supermarket chains."

He added, "We would also like to extend our gratitude to Stephen Wynne-Jones for his leadership over the past decade and wish him success in his future endeavours."