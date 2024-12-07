ESM November/December 2024: Read The Latest Issue Online!

Exclusively for Premium website members, ESM: European Supermarket Magazine presents its final issue of 2024.

Don’t currently subscribe to ESM? Click the SUBSCRIBE button at the top of the page for details on how to sign up.

In this issue, we explore how family, regionality, and sustainability drive the Tyrolean supermarket chain MPREIS in an interview with General Manager Ingo Panknin; we investigate the confectionery sector's adaptation to rampant commodity price inflation; we discuss the fight against food waste with Iseult Ward, CEO of FoodCloud; and we dive into the evolving role of sustainability communication with Brand Finance’s Strategy and Sustainability Director, Robert Haigh.