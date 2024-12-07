52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Features

ESM November/December 2024: Read The Latest Issue Online!

By Jamie Lane
ESM November/December 2024: Read The Latest Issue Online!

Exclusively for Premium website members, ESM: European Supermarket Magazine presents its final issue of 2024.

In this issue, we explore how family, regionality, and sustainability drive the Tyrolean supermarket chain MPREIS in an interview with General Manager Ingo Panknin; we investigate the confectionery sector's adaptation to rampant commodity price inflation; we discuss the fight against food waste with Iseult Ward, CEO of FoodCloud; and we dive into the evolving role of sustainability communication with Brand Finance’s Strategy and Sustainability Director, Robert Haigh.

Additionally, we highlight the latest in packaging innovation, GenAI adoption in Chinese retail, and TikTok's influence on Spanish consumer trends. Lastly, we examine sustainability progress in refrigeration and the challenges faced by retailers and suppliers during 2024's turbulent year.

Enjoy the issue!

